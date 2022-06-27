First Citizens Financial Corp Has $673,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,683. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $295.59 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.