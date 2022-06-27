First Citizens Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 1.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

IYE stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

