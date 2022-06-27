First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Boosted by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 4.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after buying an additional 390,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,375,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,318,000 after buying an additional 169,343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,508,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,524,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,668,000 after buying an additional 70,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.38. 848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,890. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

