First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 142.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

FPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

