FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives GBX 119.33 Average PT from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 119.33 ($1.46).

FGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.84) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.65) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FGP stock opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.63) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £999.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

FirstGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.