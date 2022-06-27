Flamingo Market Cap Hits $33.14 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a total market cap of $33.14 million and $13.63 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00183490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00056453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.