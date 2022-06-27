Formation Fi Hits Market Capitalization of $355,171.90 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $355,171.90 and $153,272.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

