FortKnoxster (FKX) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $176,989.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

