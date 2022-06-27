Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS stock opened at $301.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.85 and its 200 day moving average is $339.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.15 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

