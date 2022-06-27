Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $45.80 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

