Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $646,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of SUPN opened at $28.49 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

