Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Purchases 16,935 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $146.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day moving average of $172.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a one year low of $136.49 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

