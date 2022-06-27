Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $70.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

