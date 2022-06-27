Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $180.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.92 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

