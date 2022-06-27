Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,471 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $242.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

