Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,821 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.7% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $247.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

