Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 4,533 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,240,000 after buying an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after buying an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,420,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.89 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day moving average is $124.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

