Frax Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $10.69 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,396,914,189 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

