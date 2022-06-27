Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €52.50 ($55.26) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($63.42) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of FRE stock opened at €28.10 ($29.58) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.60. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($84.21).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

