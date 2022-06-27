Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $10.27. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Frontier Group shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 35,804 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of -0.11.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

