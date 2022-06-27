Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FUTU. CLSA lowered Futu from an underperform rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Futu from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.46.

FUTU opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. Futu has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $181.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.31. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Futu by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Futu by 65.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Futu by 769.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

