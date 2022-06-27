Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

GRMN traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $100.59. 1,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,229. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.67. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.