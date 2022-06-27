Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Up 9.2%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.73. 513,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,977,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $548.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 3.19.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Gevo news, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 51,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $132,216.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 960,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gevo by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,830,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,904 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gevo by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 661,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 691.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 589,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 515,217 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.