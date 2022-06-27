Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Trading Down 10%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 307,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 203,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22.
Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile (CVE:GER)
