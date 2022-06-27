Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 11,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,113,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

GSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $646.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $153.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

