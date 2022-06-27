Goldcoin Market Cap Hits $479,245.23 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $479,245.23 and approximately $330.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00273701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002558 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003345 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.