Hakka.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $765,958.13 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $765,958.13 and approximately $1,207.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,133.37 or 0.99956631 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

