Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,100 at Barclays

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,750 ($33.68) to GBX 2,100 ($25.72) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($36.50) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,415 ($29.58) to GBX 2,435 ($29.83) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,532.20 ($31.02).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 1,996.50 ($24.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.58 billion and a PE ratio of 31.00. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,270 ($40.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,216.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,480.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.53 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

In other Halma news, insider Tony Rice acquired 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £58,832.42 ($72,063.23).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

