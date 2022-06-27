Halving Coin One Day Volume Tops $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00145432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00076866 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014582 BTC.

About Halving Coin

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

