Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $190.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €305.00 ($321.05) to €330.00 ($347.37) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($126.32) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($178.95) to €171.00 ($180.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

HPGLY opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.16. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

