HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.70. The stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,321. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.34.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.