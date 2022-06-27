HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,440,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,151,000 after buying an additional 119,605 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,047,000 after buying an additional 207,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,262. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $95.90.

