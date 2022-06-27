HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.93.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $245.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,455. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

