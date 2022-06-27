HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,358. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

