HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.73. 27,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,544. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.