HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,520 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $294.25. 890,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,502,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.40 and its 200 day moving average is $341.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

