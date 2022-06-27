Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 174.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,437 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.11. 103,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,497. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.90%.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

