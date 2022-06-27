Hollencrest Capital Management Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,535 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 788,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,558,000 after purchasing an additional 74,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $391.49. The company had a trading volume of 597,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,699,465. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

