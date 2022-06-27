Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $938,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

SLB stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. 807,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,633,446. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

