Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.99. 91,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

