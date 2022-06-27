Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 2,500 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,678,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,002,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,160,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,525 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 246,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,626,094. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.36. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.