Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,626,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,209,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 25,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 748,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,201,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.