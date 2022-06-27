Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,281 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.25. 115,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

