Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 3,950 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.44. 303,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,389. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

