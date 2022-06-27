Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 645 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,925,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,212,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.38. 4,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,176. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $54.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.