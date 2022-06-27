Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.89 Million

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $5.82 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00145266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00076117 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014507 BTC.

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hot Cross should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

