Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 33,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.16. 105,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,117. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

