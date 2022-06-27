Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 1,844 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,090,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 298,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 125,178 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 52,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNDL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.88. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,380. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th.

