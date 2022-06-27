Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.72. 200,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,539,559. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

