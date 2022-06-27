Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 71,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,060. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.